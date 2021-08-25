Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Areas Of Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Areas Of Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
