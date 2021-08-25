Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Areas Of Smoke High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Areas Of Smoke High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.