Weather Forecast For Houghton
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
