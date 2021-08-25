Weather Forecast For Houghton

HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



