Molly Shannon’s Tragedy losing Mom, Sister, and Cousin but Still ‘Comes up Later in Life’

By Esther NJeri
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedy legend Molly Shannon suffered a tragic loss when she was only a baby, but that incident shaped the kind of person she would grow up to be. She shares her story in her upcoming memoir. When she was only 4, her mother, little sister, and cousin were involved in...

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

