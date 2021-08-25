Cancel
Libby, MT

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 4 days ago

(LIBBY, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Libby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Libby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bcKvaDd00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

