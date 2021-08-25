Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LIBBY, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Libby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Libby:

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.