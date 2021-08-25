Wednesday rain in Gunnison meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(GUNNISON, CO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Gunnison, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gunnison:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.