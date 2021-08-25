Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
