Devils Lake, ND

Weather Forecast For Devils Lake

Devils Lake Digest
 4 days ago

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bcKvLAq00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

