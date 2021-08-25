Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
