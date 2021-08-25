Steele Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
