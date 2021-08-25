4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
