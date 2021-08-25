4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



