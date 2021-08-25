Healy Daily Weather Forecast
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
