Healy, AK

Healy Daily Weather Forecast

Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 4 days ago

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bcKv3N100

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Healy, AK
