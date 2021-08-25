Livingston Daily Weather Forecast

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.