4-Day Weather Forecast For Terreton
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
