Weather Forecast For Ashland

ASHLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 71 °F 3 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 72 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



