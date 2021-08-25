New, High-Potency Cannabis Products: Kush Queen Bath Bombs, Space Coyote Flower, Rocket Pre-Rolls

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Kush Queen

Kush Queen is taking its award-winning CBD Bath Bombs to the next level with an 8.8-pound high-dose mega edition.

The 7”x7” sphere is the largest high dose CBD bath bomb ever created. And it’s customizable, allowing consumers to choose their does (up to 10,000mg), essential oil blend for targeted effects and color options.

Space Coyote’s High Potency Flower

After years of only making infused prerolls, Space Coyote has launched a quality, high-potency flower line, featuring 7-gram bags of the following cultivars: Cheese Danish (hybrid), Collie Man (indica), and Banana Dream (Sativa).

“It’s sold in quarters because what stoner wants an eighth?” shared co-founder Libby Cooper.

“This herb is super potent, delicious, and a guaranteed good time,” added co-founder Scott Sundvor.

Space Coyote is a cannabis company in a groove of its own. Crafted for stoners by stoners, Space Coyote celebrates art, equality and the psychedelic side of cannabis. Space Coyote can be found in dispensaries across the state.

Rocket Pre-Rolls

California-based brand LEUNE introduced a new line of products to its roster: Calibre.

Calibre’s inaugural product, the Rocket Pre-Roll, is an indica-leaning hybrid joint packed with strain-specific, full flower cannabis and single-source ice water hash at 30.64% THC. Each tin contains two 0.5g pre-rolls.

“Calibre is a line of LEUNE products for the gearheads we all know and love – a person who wants a high-potency smoke without sacrificing design aesthetic. The launch of Calibre also marks LEUNE’s first foray into hash infusions.” – Nidhi Lucky Handa, CEO & founder of LEUNE

Photo: Courtesy Images.