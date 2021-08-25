Cancel
Glen Ullin, ND

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Glen Ullin Voice
 4 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Glen Ullin Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bcKuRKb00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

