Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Brave Enough? The World’s Tallest & Fastest Swing Is 105-Foot Tall and Swings at 68 MPH!

By Chadwick Benefield
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fun fact. I used to live about five minutes from SeaWorld in San Diego, California. I could literally walk outside of my townhouse, stroll about fifty feet to our "greenbelt" space, look down the canyon to my right and stare down at the park. It was pretty awesome living that close to one of the most popular attractions in San Diego County. I had the chance to visit a couple of times. There were some fun rides there, but my absolute favorite part of SeaWorld at the time was the show with the walrus. It was HILARIOUS!!

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Diego#Seaworld San Antonio#Seaworld San Diego#Tidal Surge#Fastest Screamin Swing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
ApparelPosted by
KISS 106

Nine Fall Fashion Favorites

I don't know about you, but I am tired of Summer. I'm over it. I'm ready for comfy sweaters, pumpkin patches and crunchy leaves. So I've assembled a nice little collection of my favorite fall fashion items I found on Amazon. Most everything goes up to a size XXL as well!
Colorado StatePosted by
KISS 106

5 Haunted Denver and Colorado Hotels That Aren’t the Infamous Stanley

There are a handful of Colorado hotels — besides The Stanley Hotel — where it's claimed you can go stay with spirits and have a paranormal experience. Horror writer Stephen King (and Jack Nicholson) made Estes Parks' Stanley Hotel a world-famous destination for travelers and ghost hunters alike, who what to put a little spooky in their stay. But, Colorado has deep history in its mining towns, making yesteryear's bars, brothels, theaters — and even crime-of-passion murder scenes — into modern-day hotels.
DrinksPosted by
KISS 106

These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S. If beer is a universal language, Americans...
AnimalsPosted by
KISS 106

THAT’S WILD: See the Pets Banned in Each State

Owner beware: Your pet mongoose is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals, but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public...
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Kentucky Campground Is So Haunted, Few Will Actually Spend The Night

My first adventures in camping were with a tent. At a very young age, I remember going to Turkey Run State Park with my mom, aunts, and cousins. Fast forward to my first marriage and our pre-children camping trips. Then to more recently, when my now-husband and I started tent camping and then moved to a pop-up. With all of these trips, I had a hard time sleeping.
LifestylePosted by
KISS 106

Holiday World to Cap Daily Attendance Effective Immediately

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari shifted back into weekends-only mode a couple of weeks ago as the new school year began for students across the area. Now, if you plan on spending a day at the park, you'll need to buy your tickets in advance as they will begin capping the number of guests inside beginning immediately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy