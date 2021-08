Putting your phone on Do Not Disturb before going to sleep is one of the best things you can do over the weekend. Another is having brunch at this stunning converted Victorian greenhouse. If you’re looking for something sweet to enjoy while admiring the fountain sculpture in the middle of the dining room, this Germantown Ave bakery and cafe has everything from breakfast biscuits to lemon custard tarts. But an 8oz brunch burger is really the way to go after trying to convince yourself to hop out of bed all morning. It’s the right amount of sloppy with a mix of the melted cheese and caramelized onions that might be the second-best combo (next to some shades and a few Tylenol) that a morning can ask for.