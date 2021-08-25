Indian Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
