Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 4 days ago

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bcKu8tH00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

