Video Games

Most Parents Think Video Games Are Good for Kids. But There’s A Catch

By Devan McGuinness
Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
Video games have come a long way since the 1980s, and though the technology of video games has changed massively, one basic truth hasn’t: Kids love to spend time playing them. For parents concerned about screen time, they can seem scary, like a timesuck worse than television. But a new survey shows that overall, parents think video games are suitable for their kids. But the majority of parents are wrong about one safety feature, which might skew their feelings.

