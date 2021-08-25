Most Parents Think Video Games Are Good for Kids. But There’s A Catch
Video games have come a long way since the 1980s, and though the technology of video games has changed massively, one basic truth hasn’t: Kids love to spend time playing them. For parents concerned about screen time, they can seem scary, like a timesuck worse than television. But a new survey shows that overall, parents think video games are suitable for their kids. But the majority of parents are wrong about one safety feature, which might skew their feelings.www.fatherly.com
Comments / 0