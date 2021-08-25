Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shot Generates 9X Spike-Binding Antibodies, Early Data Shows

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJlwM_0bcKu4MN00
  • A second dose of the J&J single-dose vaccine resulted in binding antibody levels nine times higher than the levels 28 days after receiving their first dose.
  • Unlike neutralizing antibodies, which destroy the virus, binding antibodies attach to the virus but do not destroy it or prevent infection.
  • Instead, they alert the immune system of its presence so that white blood cells can be sent to destroy it.
  • Related: FDA Approves Vaccine Booster Dose Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines For Small, Vulnerable Group.
  • The studies showed significant increases in binding antibody responses in participants aged 18-55 and those 65 years and older who received a lower booster dose.
  • The study summaries are being submitted to the preprint server MedRxiv in advance of peer review.
  • In July, J&J published interim Phase 1/2a data in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed neutralizing antibodies generated by its vaccine remained stable eight months after immunization with a single dose.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.73% at $176.67 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Comments / 2

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Vulnerable Group#Jnj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Distribution Resumes Of Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Therapies

After the US paused distribution of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)'s COVID-19 antibody therapies in June, the pharmaceutical company says those therapies are once again being distributed. What happened: Eli Lilly has announced that the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, alongside the U.S. Food and...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Johnson & Johnson Recommends a Second COVID Shot

Americans and Europeans who thought they got off easy with just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster to be fully protected, according to data from Phase 2 studies that show those who receive a second J&J jab see a nine-fold increase in antibody response. “New interim data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination,” the company said in its statement, adding that a single shot is still effective in generating a strong and robust immune response. “With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You Need a Booster, Study Shows

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side effect leading to inflammation of her heart muscle. The news of the death comes as the country battles...
Industrylocalsyr.com

How does the Johnson & Johnson shot measure up to others for immunity?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — What about people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? That’s a question NewsChannel 9 has been getting a lot when it comes to protection against the Delta variant and the booster shot. Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday the results of two studies that showed people...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Raises Adverse Event Risk, Though Not as Much as COVID-19

An Israel study estimates vaccinated persons' risk of side effects including myocarditis, relative to the risk brought on by SARS-CoV-2 infection. A nationwide assessment of Israel in the 5 months during initiated COVID-19 vaccine administration showed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) was not associated with increased risk of most adverse events relative to the risk of such events due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Industryclick orlando

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot shows big benefits, strong response against COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine works well, but add another dose and its vaccine will significantly boost protection against coronavirus. On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson announced early data from its studies regarding a booster shot. According to the company, another dose of its vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies,” adding that it was nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first dose.
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Study of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine continues. Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts around eight months. Company officials say a booster shot produces even better results. The booster shot is not approved yet, but...
Industrywbtw.com

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Local doctor reacts to new Johnson and Johnson booster shot data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New data issued by Johnson and Johnson shows that six months after an initial dose of the vaccine, a booster shot increases antibodies nine-fold. Health officials and peer reviews still need to be done, but doctors are urging people to get their booster when they become available.

Comments / 2

Community Policy