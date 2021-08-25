Happy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.