Daily Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
