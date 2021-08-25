Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Haze High 80 °F, low 48 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Haze High 78 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



