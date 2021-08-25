Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
