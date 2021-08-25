Weather Forecast For Jackman
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0