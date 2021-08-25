Weather Forecast For Jackman

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



