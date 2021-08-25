Highmore Daily Weather Forecast

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.