Highmore Daily Weather Forecast
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
