Daily Weather Forecast For Buxton
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
