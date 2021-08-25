Weather Forecast For Gardiner

GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas Of Smoke High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



