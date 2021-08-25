Weather Forecast For Gardiner
GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
