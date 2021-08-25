Get ready to find your type on paper because here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022

If you boiled the UK down to exactly two things that we all love equally, those two things would be meal deals and Love Island. A meal deal is truly the best part of life, and has the potential to make anything better. Crying over a bad grade? Meal deal. Can’t find the perfect nice top to complete your jeans and a nice top ‘fit? Meal deal. Get pied on national TV? Meal deal. What I’m saying is, one of the only things that would actually improve Love Island would be if we could just watch them all eat meal deals – and by the looks of some of the recent episodes, I think some of the Islanders are quite literally crying out for one.