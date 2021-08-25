Get ready to find your type on paper because here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022
Love Island 2021 ended on Monday and our evenings haven’t been the same since. To put it simply: we are distraught over the idea Love Island has come to a close. But luckily ITV has released the news that Love Island 2022 applications are open. So grab your water bottles and get ready to score yourself an absolute rocket because ITV has already started casting. Here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022:thetab.com
Comments / 0