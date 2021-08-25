Wednesday sun alert in Coleville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COLEVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coleville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coleville:

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 26 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.