Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of fog then haze during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 35 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



