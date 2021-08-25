Lincoln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then haze during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
