4-Day Weather Forecast For Crosby
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
