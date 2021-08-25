Weather Forecast For Council
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
