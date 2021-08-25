Daily Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
