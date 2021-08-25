Daily Weather Forecast For Walden

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.