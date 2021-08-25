Daily Weather Forecast For Littlefork

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



