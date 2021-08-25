Daily Weather Forecast For Littlefork
LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
