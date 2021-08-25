Daily Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
