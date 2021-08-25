Cancel
Benkelman, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Benkelman

 4 days ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benkelman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Benkelman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bcKt2Yi00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

