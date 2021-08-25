Cando Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0