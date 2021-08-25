4-Day Weather Forecast For Scobey

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.