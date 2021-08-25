4-Day Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
