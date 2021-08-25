Cancel
Hallock, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Hallock

Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 4 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) A sunny Wednesday is here for Hallock, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hallock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bcKswHk00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hallock Bulletin

Hallock Bulletin

Hallock, MN
With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

