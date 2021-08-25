Weather Forecast For Stanfield

STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 111 °F, low 82 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 111 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.