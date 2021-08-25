4-Day Weather Forecast For Chappell
CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0