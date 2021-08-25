Correctionville Daily Weather Forecast
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
