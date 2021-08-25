Correctionville Daily Weather Forecast

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



