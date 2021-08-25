Weather Forecast For Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
