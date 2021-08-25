Cancel
Peach Springs, AZ

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Peach Springs

Peach Springs Today
Peach Springs Today
 4 days ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) A sunny Wednesday is here for Peach Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Peach Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bcKskwG00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs, AZ
City
Peach Springs, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
