Weather Forecast For Medway
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
