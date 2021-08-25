Wednesday sun alert in San Luis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN LUIS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Luis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Luis:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.