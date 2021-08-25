Chama Daily Weather Forecast
CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
