Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambers, AZ

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Chambers

Posted by 
Chambers Today
Chambers Today
 4 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bcKsZB900

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chambers Today

Chambers Today

Chambers, AZ
7
Followers
216
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

With Chambers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chambers, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy