Weather Forecast For Howard
HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0